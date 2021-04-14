CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a na rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CanWel Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.93.

TSE:CWX opened at C$9.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$721.47 million and a PE ratio of 12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$10.41.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

