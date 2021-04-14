Canaccord Genuity Raises Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$5.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIL. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$3.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$376.62 million and a PE ratio of -17.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.96. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$3.75.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

