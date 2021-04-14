Canaccord Genuity Raises Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$5.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIL. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$3.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$376.62 million and a PE ratio of -17.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.96. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$3.75.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

