Canaccord Genuity Increases Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to $5.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Filo Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

FLMMF opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.