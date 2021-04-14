Canaccord Genuity Increases Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to $5.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Filo Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

FLMMF opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

