Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Up 4%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.05. Approximately 12,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 266,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 351,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 716.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

