Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.25

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.25 and last traded at $114.21, with a volume of 767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

