Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,003,000 after buying an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $287,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after buying an additional 2,108,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

