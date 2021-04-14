Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $285.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.41 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

