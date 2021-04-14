Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,684 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.44. 359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,306. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $512,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

