Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 1,287 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,719 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.68. 4,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,632. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.31. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus increased their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

