Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.04. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.