Calamos Advisors LLC Has $22.48 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,614 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

COF opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

