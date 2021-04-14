Calamos Advisors LLC Has $14.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 43.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,306,518. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

