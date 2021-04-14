Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.64. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

