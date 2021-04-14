Cajutel (CAJ) One Day Volume Hits $6,102.00

Cajutel (CURRENCY:CAJ) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Cajutel has traded down 2% against the dollar. Cajutel has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $6,102.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cajutel coin can now be bought for $6.25 or 0.00010017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00265865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.30 or 0.00726514 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,182.00 or 0.99661019 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.92 or 0.00874964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cajutel

Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. The official website for Cajutel is cajutel.io . The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here

