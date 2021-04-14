CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.