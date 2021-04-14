Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,151.57.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $2,254.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,075. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,273.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,085.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,837.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

