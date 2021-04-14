Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after buying an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,676,777. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $203.63 and a 52 week high of $341.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

