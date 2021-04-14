Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.16. 429,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,517,816. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.34 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.11. The company has a market cap of $866.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.28.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,369,631 shares of company stock valued at $377,025,696. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

