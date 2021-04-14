Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $81.54. 16,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,584. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,164.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

