Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Eastern Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 66,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 81,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 114,246 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 476,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118,813 shares during the last quarter.

BSCQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,579. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

