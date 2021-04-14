Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BURL opened at $325.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.36. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.03 and a fifty-two week high of $325.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.39.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.