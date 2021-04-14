Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Sells £226,956.80 in Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) insider Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total transaction of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51).

Frank van Zanten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bunzl alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, Frank van Zanten sold 11,672 shares of Bunzl stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,229 ($29.12), for a total transaction of £260,168.88 ($339,912.31).

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,455 ($32.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,287 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,396.92. Bunzl plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.30 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.