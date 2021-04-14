Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Bunge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Bunge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. 8,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $82.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

