Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.10

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 15192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,354,000 after buying an additional 4,107,395 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,547,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after acquiring an additional 463,023 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

