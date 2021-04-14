Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75,922 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $1,851,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

