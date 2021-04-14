Brokers Issue Forecasts for OneMain Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for OneMain in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

OMF has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

OMF opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OneMain by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $3.95 dividend. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

