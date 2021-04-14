Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$14.11 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$10.43 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.
In other news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$38,337.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$611,787.06. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,504.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.
