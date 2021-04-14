Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.36.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$14.11 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$10.43 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$38,337.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$611,787.06. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,504.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

