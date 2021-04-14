Brokerages Set Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) PT at $97.00

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,571 shares of company stock worth $10,660,221. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after acquiring an additional 352,168 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4,660.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WD traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,592. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $113.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

