Brokerages Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). IMAX reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

IMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,566. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. IMAX has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.85.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

