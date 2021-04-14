Brokerages Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Gentherm posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THRM. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $76.83. 3,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,131. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. Gentherm has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $81.98.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 1,332.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 125,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $7,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.