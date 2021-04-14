Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,967,000 after acquiring an additional 222,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $161,351,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $110.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

