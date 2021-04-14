Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.