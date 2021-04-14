Brokerages Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

GALT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 307,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.04. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.85.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.