Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.41). Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 476.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.07. 326,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,353,258. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 26,589 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $2,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $242,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

