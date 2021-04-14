Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRX. Truist raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

BRX traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 2,107,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after buying an additional 3,497,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after buying an additional 2,937,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after buying an additional 2,641,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after buying an additional 935,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

