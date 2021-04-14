Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. 237,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,554,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

