Brinker International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,129 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 909% compared to the average volume of 211 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,303. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Brinker International’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Brinker International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brinker International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

