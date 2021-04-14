Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.77

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 14619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.44.

About Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

