Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.77

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 14619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.