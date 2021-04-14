Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.7% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.86. 927,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,260,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

