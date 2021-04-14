Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.34.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $66.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

