BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 175,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BOX by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 42.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 54,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

