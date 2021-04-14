BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 181.6% in March

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 181.6% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:BHKLY traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $70.88. 4,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $74.88.

About BOC Hong Kong

There is no company description available for BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd.

