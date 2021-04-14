BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) to Issue GBX 0.35 Dividend

BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BCPT opened at GBX 80.01 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £639.54 million and a PE ratio of -28.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.02. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 49.20 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48.

About BMO Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

