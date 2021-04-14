BlackRock (BLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK opened at $802.49 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $440.00 and a 52-week high of $810.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $736.22 and a 200-day moving average of $696.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.91.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.