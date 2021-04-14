Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch Sells 4,078 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $101,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brent Hatzis-Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $111,043.94.

BDTX opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.21.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). As a group, research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDTX shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

