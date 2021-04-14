bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

BMXMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $137.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.36. bioMérieux has a 1-year low of $111.50 and a 1-year high of $170.55.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

