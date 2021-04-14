bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) shot up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $137.28 and last traded at $137.28. 116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMXMF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.77 and a 200 day moving average of $143.36.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

