BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Up 7.6%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.43. 57,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,812,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCRX. TheStreet cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

