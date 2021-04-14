Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $29.31

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.31, but opened at $30.31. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 1,261 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $698.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,523,938. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

