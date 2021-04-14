BFT Financial Group LLC Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BFT Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $9.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,258.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,964. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,209.71 and a 12 month high of $2,289.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,097.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,844.90. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,269.53.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

